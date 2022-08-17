Brief armed standoff in Star ends. Ada County Sheriff’s Office says man surrendered

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Ada County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house in Star on Wednesday afternoon where a man with a gun had barricaded himself inside.

Crisis negotiators convinced the man to surrender after a brief standoff, according to tweets from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The house is located on Capella Street.

The sheriff’s office said on Twitter that the man was involved in an altercation at a home in Eagle earlier on Wednesday and fired a shot into the ceiling before leaving.