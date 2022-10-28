A man, a gun and a child. 911 call leads SWAT to swarm a Miami neighborhood

Police, including K-9’s and SWAT, swarmed a Miami neighborhood overnight after someone called 911 and said a man pointed a gun at a child’s head.

Miami police said the 911 call came in around 12:01 a.m. Friday, leasding to a heavy police presence in the area of Northwest 55th Street and 17th Avenue, with police dogs and special tactical officers helping to set up a perimeter.

Video taken by NBC6 showed officers near a Chevron gas station. Roads in the area were closed until 6:30 a.m., police said.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect, a man believed to be in his 30s. Miami Fire Rescue said it didn’t take anyone to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone who can help with the investigation should call police.

This bulletin will be updated.