Man with gun crashes vehicle into barricade near Supreme Court, dies by suicide

WASHINGTON — A man died after he crashed his car into a barricade in D.C. early Sunday morning, according to a U.S. Capitol Police spokesperson.

Authorities identified the suspect as Richard Aaron York, 29, adding that a Delaware driver's license was found and he is also believed to have lived in Pennsylvania recently.

The man drove his car into a vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street around 4 a.m., the spokesperson said in a press release. When he got out of the car, it became engulfed in flames.

He then began shooting into the air, and the noise prompted authorities to immediately respond, the spokesperson said.

And as Capitol police were approaching, he shot himself, according to the spokesperson.

"Nobody else was hurt," the spokesperson added. "At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons."

The crash occurred roughly 300 feet from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Capitol police investigators are looking into the man's background and the DC Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death, according to authorities.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.