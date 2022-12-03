Man with gun holes up inside California business. He fired shots on his way out

A 39-year-old Visalia man was arrested and booked early Saturday after firing shots into the air in front of a business that led to a SWAT response, according to police.

Visalia police officers responded to a report of a man with a gun and shots fired at 2401 W. Caldwell Ave. at around 2:08 a.m., according to a news release. The man has been identified by police as Victor Alberto Rocha Cano.

When officers arrived, they found spent shell casings in front of the business.

Officers received additional information that the man with the gun was inside the business and was refusing to exit, along with other people, according to the release.

That prompted the Visalia Police Department’s SWAT Team to respond to the scene.

“Officers were able to safely call out all occupants of the business,” the release says.

When Cano exited the front door, he fired shots into the air, according to the release. No one suffered injuries as a result and Cano was taken into custody.