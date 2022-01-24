Man With Gun Refuses To Leave Condell: Police

LIBERTYVILLE, IL — A Mundelein man is behind bars after he refused to leave Advocate Condell Medical Center after learning of visitor restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say Juan Avila had a handgun on him, and did not possess a Firearm Owner's Identification card or concealed carry license, when he went with a friend who needed treatment at the hospital, 801 S. Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville, according to a Libertyville Police Department report.

Hospital staff told the Avila, 25, of Mundelein, he needed to leave but he refused. When police arrived, they found Avila outside the emergency room entrance, and he was taken into custody.

Avila has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His bail has been set at $30,000 and he was taken to the Lake County Jail, according to police.

