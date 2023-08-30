Man with gun at Santa Ana parking lot prompts major police response
Police surrounded a Santa Ana parking lot where a man armed with an apparent gun was seen pacing back and forth.
Police surrounded a Santa Ana parking lot where a man armed with an apparent gun was seen pacing back and forth.
Add them to your Amazon cart right now.
Don't miss this major deal!
It's on sale for just $13.99.
The former 5-star recruit had 35 catches as a freshman at LSU before spending two seasons at Georgia and then transferring to Nebraska in the offseason.
Shoppers find this dreamy doodad — which also plays music — 'relaxing.'
Grab it before your next trip.
These deals are major.
Michelle Obama also attended the U.S. open last year, when she watched American Frances Tiafoe.
Big Lots stock soared on Tuesday after posting a narrower loss than expected, though the company said its core customers remain under pressure.
iSeeCars updated its fastest-selling vehicles study with lists of the new and used models that take the longest to sell. While used cars are selling faster than a year ago, new cars and EVs are taking much longer.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs.
Quora's AI chatbot product Poe is still being updated at a rapid pace as the company announced new features over the past few days, including the ability to search for custom bots and a new enterprise tier for its premium plans. In an email sent to customers over the weekend, Poe announced that it will soon launch an enterprise package for employees. This offering sounds more like a group subscription package for corporates so employees can use Poe's premium tier.
Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.
You have a few more hours to save big on this little guy. Plus: The 12-inch version is on sale too — over $130 off!
Plus, its script editor gets its first new features.
The match saw both players protest with the chair umpire as Gauff and Laura Siegemund took issue with the pace of each other's play.
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, who first shared the screen together in 2004's "Man on Fire," reunite in the new action sequel.
Target also released all of its fall home decor, candles and cozy clothing.
There’s a new Ford Nugget in town, and it's a cute camper van collaboration build with Westfalia.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his latest batch of waiver wire pickups for Week 21.