Man with gun spotted inside West Hollywood gay bar; no injuries were reported

A man with a gun was spotted inside a West Hollywood gay bar, prompting a police response just weeks after a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ+ club, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was alerted around the early morning hours Thursday to the presence of a man inside The Abbey Food and Bar — but the man was gone by the time deputies arrived. No one was injured.

Detectives are currently investigating.

Bar surveillance video captured the suspect inside the establishment with the weapon visible, according to ABC7.

Deputies did not make an arrest despite arriving at the bar quickly.

"We do have our EPT team, which is our entertainment policing team — they're always doing patrol checks at all the businesses on Sunset and Santa Monica, so that's why we got here within seconds," Sgt. Joana Warren with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ABC7.

The Abbey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado — killing five and injuring 25 — before he was subdued and disarmed by patrons.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.