Man with gun, stolen uniform shut airport runways down for hours in Texas, feds say

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison nearly two years after authorities said he trespassed into the restricted area of a Texas airport and shut runways down for two hours.

Allan Leon Goins III, 36, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegally entering an aircraft area in violation of security requirements, according to court records. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to the second count.

In pleading guilty, he admitted breaching the airport operations area that services domestic and foreign air carriers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Nov. 2, 2021. He ignored security procedures and fencing, authorities said.

“Additionally, Goins stole an Atlantic Aviation Inc. uniform, utility cart and caused damage to the cart,” according to an Oct. 2 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas. “He evaded security and authorized personnel efforts to apprehend him causing a pursuit to ensue for over an hour in dark and foggy conditions.”

Airport runways, taxiways and other operations were shut down for about two hours, authorities said.

Citing an ethical obligation, Goins’ defense attorney declined to provide a comment to McClatchy News.

When Goins was captured by the Houston Police Department, the man told officers they “should have shot him,” according to his signed plea agreement.

Three days after his arrest, authorities said they discovered a loaded 9 mm caliber pistol, 9 mm ammunition and two 9 mm caliber magazines in Goins’ clothing that was found near where he was arrested.

Goins has been ordered to serve one year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the release. He’s also been ordered to pay $2,276.48 in restitution.

Man again caught hiding in plane’s landing gear on flight to Miami, Texas officials say

Car plows through airport terminal as driver flees officers on tarmac, NC police say

Sacramento woman ‘running wild’ opens emergency exit on plane, NY officials say