Man with gun terrorizes east side neighborhood

Dec. 7—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A man brandishing and firing a handgun terrorized an east-side neighborhood Friday night.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies and Ashtabula city police responded around 9:40 p.m. to reports of gunfire and a man with a gun running through the Wilson Avenue/Lincoln Drive neighborhood. Callers to 911 said the man had red hair and he was hollering, banging on houses and pointing a gun at people.

Another caller said they saw a man throw a bicycle on the ground before running up to their car and banging on their windshield.

The man had a gun and they were afraid of him, according to a deputy's report.

Police arrived and quickly arrested Bradley R. Cochran, 28, of Geneva, in the 3100 block of Wilson Avenue, confiscated a handgun and placed him a patrol car, awaiting transport to the county jail.

A neighborhood resident told police that when he walked outside to find out what the commotion was all about, he encountered a man with red hair holding a gun. The man pointed the gun at the resident and the resident ran back inside his house, when he heard two gunshots go off, according to a deputy's report.

Ashtabula police located shell casings in the man's yard, as well as some shell casing on Lincoln Drive, which sits directly behind Wilson Avenue.

Another neighborhood resident told police he was sitting inside his house when he heard a loud bang.

He believed the wind had knocked over a trash can. When he opened his side door to check it out, a man with reddish-brown hair pointed a gun at his face, he said. The resident quickly slammed the door shut, he said.

The deputy who drove Cochran to jail wrote in his report that "Bradley [Cochran] continued screaming and yelling the entire trip. He made numerous threats against me and my family."

Upon arrival at the jail, correction officers discovered a 9mm bullet and a baggie containing white powder in Cochran's pocket, according to the deputy's report.

Story continues

Further investigation at the crime scenes revealed the suspect was fighting with his girlfriend before the shooting incidents took place, police said. When police knocked on the girlfriend's door, they discovered she was intoxicated and uncooperative.

"She did admit that the suspect hit her in the head with a vodka bottle," according to the deputy's report. "She complained her head hurt and pointed to the left side of her head."

Deputies saw blood in her hair and that her head was injured, so they called an ambulance to check her out. When paramedics arrived, she would not cooperate with them, according to the deputy's report.

Another deputy was able to complete a domestic violence report before leaving the girlfriend in the care of a friend.

Upon review of the police reports, the Ashtabula City Solicitor's Office charged Cochran with felony improperly handling a firearm, as well as several misdemeanors, including aggravated menacing, domestic violence, use of weapon while intoxicated, criminal damaging and resisting arrest, according to Municipal Court records.

He entered 'no plea' to the felony charge and 'not guilty' to the remaining misdemeanors, according to court records.

His bond for the the felony was set at $50,000 cash, surety or property, and a $50,000 personal bond was set for the misdemeanors with the stipulation he has no contact with his girlfriend, according to court records.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Cochran remained incarcerated at the county jail.

His pre-trial is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Dec. 12 in Ashtabula Municipal Court.