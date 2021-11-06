Man gunned down on Bronx street: officials

A man was fatally shot near a Bronx gas station early Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a 12:15 a.m. shooting found the victim sprawled out on the ground at Rogers Place near E. 163rd St. in Foxhurst, police said.

The man had been shot once in the chest, cops said. EMS rushed the man to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The man was shot near a BP gas station and an elevated subway line for the 2/5 trains. He had no ID on him, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was robbed before he was shot.

No arrests have been made.

Cops were trying to identify the victim Saturday. Investigators were also scouring the area looking for surveillance footage that could help them identify the gunman.