Man gunned down in Brooklyn apartment building: police

A Red Hook man died after he was shot in the leg during a drug-fueled robbery inside a Brooklyn apartment building, police said Friday.

Jason Andrades, 49, a resident of the Lorraine St. building, which is part of NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses, was found unconscious, shot in the leg at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday after neighbors reported hearing a gunshot, cops said.

EMS rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

The bullet hit an artery in the leg causing him to lose a lot of blood, police sources said.

The gunman ran off.

Investigators are working on the theory that the gunman had robbed Andrades of some drugs before the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made by Friday morning.

Police were scouring the area looking for surveillance footage that will help them identify the shooter.