Man gunned down on deserted Bronx street, cops say

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News

A 55-year-old man was fatally shot in a clash on a desolate Bronx street early on Saturday, authorities said.

Cops responding to a report of a shooting on Boston Road near Palmer Ave. in Edenwald just before 3 a.m. found the victim sprawled on the ground. The man had been shot in the chest and leg, they said.

He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately disclosed.

The stretch of Boston Road where the killing took place is peppered with car dealerships and is usually quiet late at night, authorities said.

Cops were scouring the area on Saturday in the hopes of finding surveillance footage that could help them identify the shooter.

