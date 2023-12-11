Man gunned down during altercation in South Los Angeles

A search is on Monday for whoever shot and killed a man in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday night.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 11:20 p.m. in a residential neighborhood on 71st Street near Denker Avenue.

Police investigate a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles.

Arriving officers found the victim down on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

The victim, believed to be about 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said surveillance video shows an apparent altercation between the victim and the suspect, who was sitting in a vehicle.

The suspect got out of the vehicle, opened fire on the victim, and then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police did not describe the suspect or the vehicle.

