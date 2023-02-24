A man was gunned down in East Durham. Police are searching for this woman.

Durham police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman accused in a fatal shooting this month

Nicole Shaneece Greene, 48, faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of 38-year-old Gregory Newsome of Durham, who was killed Feb. 5.

Newsome was found by police near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets in East Durham shortly before 8 p.m. that evening.

The shooting was not random, police said in a news release.

On Friday, police shared an image of Greene with the public. They have not released a possible motive or said how Greene and Newsome may have known each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

Seven people have been fatally shot and 20 people have been non-fatally shot in Durham so far in 2023, according to the latest Durham Police Department data.

These are out of a total 134 reported shootings — incidents in which a firearm was discharged — this year, according to the data.