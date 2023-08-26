Man gunned down following road rage clash on Bronx highway: NYPD

A road rage argument on a Bronx highway Friday night escalated to violence when a gunman returned to the scene of a fender bender and shot the driver dead, cops said.

The 40-year-old victim and a friend were heading south along the Cross Bronx Expressway near the Jerome Ave. exit in Morris Heights just before 11 p.m. when his Honda Accord was rear-ended by a Ford Edge while traveling in the right lane, cops said.

As soon as the two vehicles pull over to the shoulder, the four men inside the Ford Edge jump out of the vehicle and scatter, running off the highway on foot.

The victim called 911 to report the accident, but one of the four men from the Ford Edge returned to the scene a few minutes later in a Toyota Rav4 with Florida plates driven by another man who wasn’t in the initial collision.

As the Honda driver began arguing with the man, the suspect whipped out a gun and shot, cops said.

He and the Rav4 driver take off again, abandoning their vehicle a short distance away.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released as cops track down relatives.

The victim’s passenger was not injured, cops said.

Police recovered both vehicles and were looking them over for any evidence that could link them to the shooter.

No arrests have been made.