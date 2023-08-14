Man gunned down fatally in Fresno. Police say he was shot multiple times inside home

A man was killed in a shooting in the early morning hours Monday in southwest Fresno.

Investigators closed off West Hawes and South Thorne avenues about 12:23 a.m. as they went to the homicide scene where the man was shot in a living space behind a house, Fresno Police Lt. Henry Garcia III said.

The family in the home south of Fresno Chandler Executive Airport heard shots and called 911, police said.

Officers arrived and found the man in his early 40s with multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

Officers rendered aid, but paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Officers were canvassing the area to figure out what led up to the shooting and also looking for surveillance video, Garcia said.

The suspect description was not immediately known, Garcia said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Crime Stoppers also takes tips anonymously at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police investigate near Hawes and Thorne avenues in Fresno on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, after a fatal shooting.