A 60-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Brooklyn home Sunday, police said.

The victim was shot in the torso just after 5:20 p.m. inside a building on Halsey St. near Ralph Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to Interfaith Medical Center but he could not be saved.

The victim’s name was not immediately released and there were no arrests.