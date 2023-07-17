Man gunned down inside a Fresno apartment, marking the city’s latest homicide in 16 hours

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a Fresno apartment.

The shooting happened at 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Clinton Avenue, near Weber Avenue, Fresno Police Lt. Brian Pierce said.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 40s with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The officers rendered aid before he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Pierce said a disturbance took place inside the apartment when a shot was fired.

The suspect fled in an unknown location and it’s unknown if he lives at the apartment, Pierce said.

“We do have some credible information that we’re following up on,” Pierce said. “However, we’re going to turn that information over to our investigators so they can confirm that information.”

Pierce said detectives will be on scene to investigate the latest homicide for several hours.

The city’s 20th homicide comes after a man in his 20s was killed at 12:40 a.m. Sunday at Geary Street and Thorne Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.