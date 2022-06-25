Man gunned down near Brooklyn park, police say

A gunman opened fire Friday on a man on a Brooklyn street, killing him, police said.

The 43-year-old victim was on Carroll St. near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights, a short distance from Lincoln Terrace/Arthur S. Sommers Park, at about 9:20 p.m. when the gunman pulled a gun and started blasting away.

The victim was hit multiple times in the chest.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

The gunman ran off. No arrests have been made.

Police on Saturday were scouring the area for surveillance video that can help them identify the shooter.