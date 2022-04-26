Man gunned down near Fresno park identified. Police say two shooters were involved

The 24-year-old man gunned down outside his southwest Fresno home Tuesday has been identified by police.

The homicide happened about 2 a.m. near Frank H. Ball Park on Mayor Avenue north of Mono Street where Jacob Sales was standing outside his home, police said.

Two men approached Sales and fired multiple rounds, police said, adding the ShotSpotter counted 13.

Officers arrived and found Sales with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The investigation is in its early stages and officers are still looking for witnesses and video, police said.

It was the 17th homicide of the year in Fresno.