A man was gunned down on a Norwich street in 2020. What's holding up the murder trial?

NEW LONDON — The defense team for a 41-year-old man accused of fatally gunning down an acquaintance on a Norwich street more than two years ago estimates it will be at least six months – maybe nine - before their case is ready to go to trial.

Inside New London Superior Court on Monday, Phillip Wise stood quietly in an orange jail jumpsuit as one of his public defenders, Joseph Lopez Sr., noted that while his client’s case has been “chronologically” active for a long time, he and his co-counsel, Trey Bruce, were only recently assigned the murder case a few months ago.

Lopez told Judge Hillary Strackbein he’s still waiting for the state to provide him various pieces of discovery evidence, including cell phone extraction data, video recordings taken at and around the crime scene and forensic test results. Lopez and Bruce replace two other public defenders previously assigned to the case.

“We’re still planning out our investigation,” Lopez said. “Discovery in a murder trial can be voluminous and we need to look at everything, especially when someone is facing life in prison.”

Rhode Island murder'Domestic rage and jealousy.' Norwich man found guilty of cousin's slaying in Rhode Island

Lopez said he was not suggesting the state was “dragging its feet” in providing the materials, only that a combination of factors, including law enforcement personnel shortages – the investigating Norwich police detective in the case has since retired - has created a sort of “bottle-neck” in the process.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas DeLillo said while the “vast majority” of discovery has been handed over to the defense, his office is still working to track down and interview potential witnesses in the case.

“We’re not yet at the point where every last bit of material (has been handed over),” DeLillo said.

Wise, formerly of 37 Lake St., Apt. 2, is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Anthony Williams on July 21, 2020 not far from Wise’s residence. Arriving police officers found a pool of blood near 37 Lake St., but Williams had already been ferried by his brother and fiancée to The William W. Backus Hospital where he was later pronounced dead from a gunshot to his torso.

Story continues

Killingly ARPA moneyDam repairs and CPR machines: Killingly council expends more ARPA funding

Minutes before the shooting, a witness told police he saw Williams and his brother walking down Lake Street and approach the driver of a red Hyundai. The witness said it appeared Williams’ brother tried to keep his sibling from fighting the driver before the pair began walking away, the warrant states.

The witness said the driver, identified by police as Wise, exited his car and fired a shot at Williams, according to court documents. After Williams fell, the shooter stood over him while Williams was “pleading with the shooter not to shoot him again,” before the gunman fled, the warrant states.

Wise was taken into custody in North Carolina in January 2021, extradited back to Connecticut and later charged with Williams’ murder.

Williams’ fiancée told police Wise often spent time on Lake Street with his girlfriend. She said the woman, along with another man, were in Wise’s car when the fatal shooting occurred.

11 Maple Street, KillinglyDemolish or repair? Judge to decide future of fire-stricken Danielson building

Williams’ sister told police her brother had been released from the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center hours before the shooting. She said Williams’ fiancée had for months been accusing Wise of admitting to being involved in a stabbing and robbery that Williams had been charged in, the warrant states.

“(The sister) stated this ‘pissed off’ (Wise) and caused a problem between him and (Williams)” according to the warrant.

Anthony Williams’ aunt, Benita Christian, previously said her nephew and Wise met more than 20 years ago and Wise frequently “broke bread” with her family. Christian insisted an argument between the two on the day of her nephew’s death turned violent and led to the fatal shooting.

Wise, born in New Jersey, had several pending cases in Norwich court at the time of the 2020 shooting, including an October 2019 case that includes charges of interfering with an officer, fourth-degree sexual assault, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Marijuana industry in CTConnecticut's cannabis industry weighs in: Do President Biden's pardons matter?

Wise, who has prior convictions in New Jersey on weapons and drug charges, was sentenced in October 2019 to 57 months in prison after pleading guilty to attempt to commit first-degree assault in connection with an exchange of gunfire eight years earlier outside a Norwich bar.

Wise, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, is being held on a $2 million bond and is due back in court on Nov. 30.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Trial of man accused in fatal 2020 Norwich shooting delayed for months