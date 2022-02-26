Man gunned down outside East Harlem deli: police

An East Harlem man was gunned down a block from his home, cops said Saturday.

Shaquell Gainey, 25, was outside a deli just before midnight Friday when a man dressed all in black opened fire at him, hitting him in the chest, police said.

EMS rushed Gainey to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

The gunman ran off. No arrests have been made.

Gainey lived in NYCHA’s Jefferson Houses, about a block from where he was killed.

Cops on Saturday were trying to determine why Gainey was targeted and were searching for surveillance footage to help identify the shooter.