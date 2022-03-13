Man gunned down after he refused to hand over his keys to carjackers, Texas cops say

A Texas man was shot and killed after he refused to hand over the keys to his vehicle to a pair of carjackers, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, according to the San Antonio Police Department, near the intersection of Castroville Rd. and SW 36th St.

There they found a 48-year-old man lying on the ground with bullet wounds, a release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The county medical examiner said the victim’s name is Juan Melina, TV station KSAT reported.

The attempted carjacking occurred outside a burger joint on the city’s east side called The Good News Burgers, according to the outlet.

Investigators say the two suspects approached Melina in the restaurant parking lot and demanded his keys, the release said. Melina refused and one of the suspects gunned him down.

He was shot at least twice, KSAT reported.

The suspects ran away and have not been found, police said in a release.

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

Ex-husband kills woman’s boyfriend in front of her and her daughter, Texas cops say

Man shot while answering late-night knock at his front door, Louisiana deputies say

Husband arrested after wife and her parents shot to death at Arkansas home, cops say