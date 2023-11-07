Man gunned down his two landlords in Broward, police say. He’s now behind bars

A 73-year-old man who was frustrated that his landlords were “argumentative” about repairs is now behind bars after being accused of shooting them to death in Hollywood, according to police.

Miguel Fiallo was arrested Tuesday on two first degree-murder charges after a Monday evening shooting on the 1200 block of North 57th Avenue. Officers found two women with “multiple gunshot wounds” lying on the ground of the home’s doorway, according to police. The women were pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

When investigators arrived, they also found Fiallo pacing back and forth in front of a 2003 Toyota Corolla, in which a woman sat and sobbed. The woman later told police she had just returned from a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Hallandale Beach and was in the bathroom of her efficiency when she heard gunfire. She said she grabbed her purse and phone and ran outside.

While crying, she phoned her daughter, who called 911 and reported that her mother, the woman in the car, was having trouble breathing. Fiallo, according to police, tried to console the woman in the car and told her he “shot at [the victims] because we have had problems in the past.”

The woman also told police Fiallo had issues with the landlords over electricity and plumbing repairs. She said he had discussed getting his deposit back and moving out.

When searching an efficiency in the home, Hollywood police uncovered a black-and-purple Blazer semi-automatic handgun on top of a nightstand. Five spent shell casings located around the dead women’s bodies matched the weapon, police say.

Anyone with information about the double murder should contact Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or 954- 967-4567 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.