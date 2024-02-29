Man guns down landscaper for blowing leaves toward his truck, Texas police say

A Texas man is accused of gunning down a landscaper because he was angry about leaves being blown toward his truck, according to police.

San Antonio police responded to a call about a shooting on the city’s west side on Wednesday, Feb. 28, the department said in a news release.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 35-year-old man, the landscaper, injured with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators say a man got into an argument with a landscaping crew at his apartment complex about the leaves, and he spoke with management at the complex’s front office, but it apparently didn’t resolve the situation to his liking, KENS reported. He then left the front office and opened fire on the landscaper, police told the station.

After speaking with witnesses and looking at surveillance video, officers identified the accused shooter — 50-year-old Charles Martin — and arrested him, according to police.

The landscaper was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said, adding that “at last check” his condition was the same.

Martin is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

