Man with gunshot wound arrives at Fresno hospital. Police seeking help from public

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Few details were immediately available, but police said a man was taken in a vehicle to the hospital just after midnight with one gunshot wound to the lower body, Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said.

The man in his early 20s is listed in critical condition.

Police don’t know where the shooting took place, but detectives are investigating and are waiting to interview the victim. The suspect description was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked police at 559-621-7000.