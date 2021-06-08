Man with gunshot wound found dead in St. Petersburg 7-11, police say

ST. PETESRBURG — A man who had been shot was found dead inside a 7-11 store’s bathroom early Tuesday, police said.

Police were called about 2:30 a.m. to the store at 11590 4th St. N and found a man with at least one gunshot wound dead in the bathroom, St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Sandra Bentil said.

Investigators were working to determine if foul play was involved or the gunshot was self-inflicted, Bentil said. The Pinellas Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the man’s cause of death.

Bentil said police expect to release the man’s name when they confirm his identity and notify his family.

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.