Man with gunshot wound found dead in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood

Seattle Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Tuesday.

The shooting happened near Olga Park in the Ravenna neighborhood in North Seattle.

At 2 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Ravenna Boulevard to find a man with a gunshot wound nearby.

Police gave the man medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over, but the 46-year-old man died at the scene.

A KIRO 7 News crew at the scene at 4:30 a.m. said the man’s lifeless body remained at the location.

Crime scene investigators are looking for evidence where the shots were fired at Northeast Ravenna Way and University Way Northeast.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.