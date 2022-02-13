Man with gunshot wound found on Grove plaza in downtown Boise

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A man with an apparent gunshot wound was found on the Grove plaza in downtown Boise on Saturday night about the time an Idaho Steelheads game ended in the adjacent arena, police told the Idaho Statesman.

A police officer found the man on the plaza with a gunshot wound in a leg, said Lt. Jim Quackenbush of the Boise Police Department. The man was conscious and taken to a hospital, Quackenbush said.

There was no immediate information about possible suspects or witnesses, Quackenbush said. The man was found by himself “right in the middle of the plaza,” he said.

The man was found about 9:35 p.m., according to a tweet from BPD. Officers immediately searched for possible suspects.

“At this time there is no confirmed information about how the man was shot,” the Boise Police Department tweeted. “He was in possession of a firearm. There is no evidence of an ongoing threat at this time.”

Police officers were seen questioning patrons at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant adjacent to the plaza. At least one downtown establishment locked its doors after receiving word of the incident, according to Statesman reporters who were there.