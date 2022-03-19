Man with gunshot wound found on Hartford’s Garden Street

A man in his 30s who was suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the 500 block of Garden Street early Saturday, police said.

Police said officers went to that area of Garden Street just after midnight after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

The officers located a man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said in a statement. The victim, who was not identified, was “alert and conscious on scene,” police said in the statement The man was taken to an unspecified area hospital for treatment, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions is investigating, police said.