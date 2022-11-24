Man with gunshot wound found lying in middle of parking lot, DeKalb police say

A man is in critical condition Thursday after an exchange of gunfire in DeKalb County, police say.

DeKalb County police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of a parking lot. Police confirmed to Channel 2 they are currently investigating two crime scenes.

One scene is located outside TA New Orleans Seafood and the second is near the Park Valley apartments. Both locations are in the same area of Candler Road. Police have not said where the victim was found.

Witnesses told police the victim exchanged gunfire with another person before he was injured. Officers said a man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

At the scene near Park Valley apartments, a Channel 2 Action News photographer found several evidence markers along with a handgun in a parking lot.

Police have blocked off both locations with crime scene tape.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been taken into custody at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

