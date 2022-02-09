Man with gunshot wound found Wednesday in Titusville near Parrish Medical Center

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A man was found with a gunshot wound near a bike trail on North Washington Avenue in Titusville Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Just before 1 p.m., officers found a man lying near the bike trail at 1100 North Washington Avenue, across the highway from Parrish Medical Center, according to a news release from Amy Matthews, a spokesperson for the department.

Murder charges: Titusville man charged with murder following large January fight that left one person dead

Child found in lagoon: 18-month-old found in Indian River Lagoon in Grant-Valkaria, pronounced dead at hospital

The man had an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with "life-threatening" injuries, Matthews said.

Investigators said an unknown suspect shot the man, then fled south on foot, Matthews said. That person has not been found.

No other information was available Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to call 321-264-7800 or the anonymous Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Crimeline callers will be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Suspect at large after shooting near Parrish Medical Center, police say