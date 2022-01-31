Man with gunshot wound taken to local hospital in private vehicle, Fort Worth police say

A man was driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle early Monday after being shot at a Fort Worth apartment complex, Fort Worth police said.

He was at John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.

No suspects are in custody and police had not released information on a motive.

Fort Worth police responded to the hospital after officials alerted them just after 4 a.m. that a man had arrived there with a gunshot wound.

The man gave conflicting details, but police believe the shooting may have occurred at 1601 Eastchase Parkway at the Lofton Place Apartments.

Fort Worth gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting.