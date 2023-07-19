Man with gunshot wounds found outside Burien gas station

King County deputies are investigating after gunshots rang out at a Burien gas station early Wednesday.

At 3 a.m., someone called 911 after hearing shots fired in the area of Ambaum Boulevard Southwest and Southwest 136th Street.

Deputies arrived at an Arco gas station and found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground, according to King County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant White.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

Numerous evidence markers litter the scene around the gas pumps and the gas station is cordoned off with crime scene tape.

White said there is not yet any information on the suspect.