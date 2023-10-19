A man had a grisly fall at a Mötley Crüe concert. He claims he was over-served alcohol.

A Michigan man who was injured after he fell from an upper deck of Lucas Oil Stadium during a 2022 Mötley Crüe concert has filed a lawsuit in Marion Superior Court against the agencies that oversee the stadium, as well as its food service vendor, alleging he was over-served alcohol and the venue lacked "sufficiently high railing to prevent the fall."

The lawsuit alleges the man, Jonathan Bruckbauer, "sustained life-altering injuries resulting in pain, suffering and physical and emotional impairment" that have kept him from working and "impaired the quality and enjoyment of his life."

Bruckbauer and his wife, Melissa Bruckbauer, both of Jenison, Michigan, filed the lawsuit in July against the Capital Improvement Board of Managers, which manages the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indiana Stadium and Convention Building Authority, the state agency that owns the stadium and leases it to the Capital Improvement Board, and food service provider Sodexo Live!.

In court documents filed last month, both the agencies and Sodexo denied the allegations against them, including the circumstances surrounding Bruckbauer's injuries. Attorneys for Sodexo further claimed Bruckbauer's actions at the concert may have put him at primary fault for any accident, while also alleging various procedural faults with the lawsuit filing itself.

The Bruckbauers are seeking a jury trial to determine financial compensation for damages, including alleged medical costs. The case is still in its early stages, with all sides still formalizing their legal teams and beginning to share evidence.

Family alleges man's 15-foot fall caused 'life-threatening injuries'

The lawsuit claims Bruckbauer was carrying beverages when he "lost his balance, tripped down the stairs, went over the fifth floor glass partition balcony, and fell approximately 15 feet where he landed straddling the fourth floor glass partition, ultimately sustaining life-threatening injuries."

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police report filed just after the concert said "an intoxicated male stumbled over the railing at Lucas Oil Stadium and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition" around 10 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2022.

The fall occurred during Mötley Crüe's performance as part of The Stadium Tour, which also included Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. The bands and tour were not named as parties in Bruckbauer's lawsuit.

The extent of his injuries was not described in the initial filing. However, attorney Daniel S. Chamberlain, part of the Bruckbauers' legal team, confirmed to IndyStar the authenticity of an ongoing Caring Bridge blog kept by Melissa Bruckbauer to detail her husband's recovery.

"Jon severed his artery that connects his heart to his groin, shattered his pelvis, damaged his lower vertebrae and nerves, lost a lot of blood and has limited feeling on his left side," Melissa Bruckbauer wrote at the time.

Subsequent posts made from August 2022 until March detail various surgeries, hospital visits and movements and rehabilitation steps.

The stadium agencies and Sodexo claimed in their initial court filings that no proof of such injuries has yet been provided to them.

Lawsuit claims company had duty to stop providing drinks to 'visibly overserved' concertgoer

The four-page lawsuit's allegations against the stadium agencies and Sodexo include that Bruckbauer "had been to the concession area numerous times and served multiple rounds of alcoholic beverages throughout the course of the concert by Sodexo and was visibly overserved."

It claimed Sodexo "had a duty to prevent the service of alcohol to Bruckbauer to the point of intoxication."

Sodexo denied the claims. Attorney J. Kirk LeBlanc, reached through email, declined to comment beyond the court document, noting the attorneys involved are still collecting and sharing information with one another.

Shortly after the fall, Lucas Oil spokeswoman Monica Whitfield Brase told IndyStar the stadium and its contractors "work tirelessly to maintain the highest safety standards and best practices with regard to the physical structure and operations of the stadium."

Brase said Sodexo employees and volunteers are trained on food and alcohol service standards.

Brase declined to comment on pending litigation. Attorneys John D. Meyer and Kari H. Holbrook, who filed the Capital Improvement Board and Indiana Stadium Authority's legal response, did not respond to requests made Wednesday for additional comment on the lawsuit.

