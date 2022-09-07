Man had guns, array of drugs, police say

Sep. 7—HIGH POINT — A young man from High Point is accused of having a backpack containing a variety of drugs and three guns, police said.

On Tuesday about 11:23 a.m., officers with the High Point Police Department's Street Crimes Unit went to a house in the 200 block of Hobson Street while following up on information police had received about possible gang and drug activity there. While officers spoke to an individual on the front porch, they saw someone run out of the house's back door.

Officers followed and soon caught up with Johnmaine L. Rogers, 18, police said.

They also found a small backpack in the area where Rogers had run. Inside they found three firearms with extended magazines, 20.6 grams of methamphetamine, 55.9 grams of crack cocaine, 3.8 grams of heroin, Ecstasy tablets and drug paraphernalia, police said. One of the firearms had been reported stolen.

Rogers was arrested and charged with trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver Ecstasy, possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of marijuana, police said. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant on a charge of failure to appear in court.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the house on Hobson Street but did not find any

narcotics or weapons inside.