Man who had just been released from prison charged with sexually assaulting a 68-year-old woman in a downtown Waukesha store

WAUKESHA - Authorities say a 23-year-old man, fresh out jail, attacked and sexually assaulted a 68-year-old woman in a downtown Waukesha store, resulting in an intense search to find him.

Kendrew O. Wilson Jr., who in separate court records was listed as having addresses in Milwaukee and Waukesha, was charged Tuesday in Waukesha County Circuit Court with first-degree sexual assault of an elder person and misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted, he could face as many as 60 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman had been working in her store at about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 when Wilson entered. He reportedly first asked if she had any money and then asked to use her landline phone, which records show was used to call a provider of net spend cards issued to people released from custody for a criminal offense.

The woman told Waukesha police that the man acknowledged having recently been released from jail on an ongoing disorderly conduct charge, which court records show was related to an incident on a Metro Transit bus a week earlier. (He was released on a signature bond for that incident on Feb. 20, according to online court records.)

But, according to her statements in the complaint, the visit suddenly turned violent when Wilson allegedly pushed her onto a table and then slammed her to the ground, sexually assaulting her and threatening to kill her if she didn't stop fighting him.

The woman went to ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital for treatment. They also notified police of the assault.

In a separate news release, Waukesha police said the department took uncommon steps to locate the suspect, using surveillance cameras and phone tracers, and received assistance from law enforcement officers elsewhere in the area.

"This was an all-hands-on deck investigation that did not stop until the suspect was located," Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said Tuesday. Wilson was located "in another jurisdiction," Baumann added, and subsequently arrested.

Police, as well as the criminal complaint, noted that Wilson is a repeat offender and was considered a "predator" by authorities. The complaint also included an enhancer charge, which could add as many as six years prison time if Wilson is convicted.

Wilson is expected to appear in court again March 3 for a status conference. The identity of the victim was sealed under court order this week, and a protection order on her behalf was also filed.

