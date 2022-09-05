Man who had sex in park with 13-year-old girl to serve 90 days in jail

Sep. 5—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 21-year-old Fairchild man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl at a park in Chippewa Falls in July 2021 will serve 90 days in jail.

Dylan J. Olson pleaded no contest Friday in Chippewa County Court to an amended felony count of third-degree sexual assault. He was originally charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under age 16.

Along with the jail sentence, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Olson to complete a sex offender treatment course, serve three years of probation, and have no contact with the victim. Olson also will have to register as a sex offender and pay a $518 fine. He also must submit a DNA sample.

Olson declined to address the court before being sentenced.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told Gibbs he agreed with the recommended sentence.

"This recommendation is based on the nature and the background of what occurred," Newell told Gibbs. "I believe it is fair based on the totality of the circumstances."

Defense attorney Ryan Moertel requested that Olson have up to 60 days to report to jail, and Gibbs granted that request. Olson also will receive Huber work release privileges and can serve his sentence in another county if there is no cost to Chippewa County.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told authorities she had sex with Olson on three different occasions in Erickson Park during the summer months. When confronted by police, Olson initially denied the sexual relationship, but later admitted to it. At the time of the incident, Olson lived in Barron.

As terms of his probation, Olson cannot have any unsupervised contact with the juvenile victim or with any juvenile females.