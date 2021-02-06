A man in New Hampshire is detained on suspicion of sending pro-Trump death threats to members of Congress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Madison Hall
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
stop the steal
People attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

  • A man in New Hampshire must remain in custody on suspicion he sent death threats to lawmakers.

  • Ryder Winegar is accused of calling 6 legislators in December, telling them to keep Trump in office.

  • If the member of Congress did not, Winegar said he and other "patriots" would murder them.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

A man in New Hampshire will be detained after he was arrested on suspicion of sending death threats to several members of Congress and their aides in support of former President Donald Trump, according to the US Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors allege that Ryder Winegar, 33, called six members of Congress on December 16 and 17, 2020, and urged them to flip the election or he would kill them, according to a federal complaint and affidavit filed by Special Agent Sean Wilson of the US Capitol Police.

The voicemails were quickly sent to Capitol Police and transcribed. They were able to identify Winegar because he began several of his threatening messages with "this is Ryder Winegar," also leaving his phone number, expecting a phone call in return. He also said in a voicemail that he is a US Navy veteran.

Winegar's script changes from voicemail to voicemail with varied racial epithets, anti-Semitic insults, and homophobic slurs, but the contents of each are based on the untrue assertion that Trump won the 2020 election and if members of Congress did not stop then-President-elect Biden from becoming president, that he and others would murder them.

"Do the right thing or patriots are going to come," Winegar said. "And we're going to f-----g kill you all. You understand?"

The names of the members of Congress that Winegar called are redacted in the court filings, but one transcript suggests that he intended to leave threats to former Republican Sen. Martha McSally, but was surprised when the answering machine said he was calling the office of Sen. Mark Kelly. Kelly defeated McSally in the 2020 election and was sworn in on December 2, 2020.

"Well, I'm actually trying to contact Martha, not, not Mark or whatever the f--k your answering machine said, but anyway, it's regardless, regardless, uh, you f-----g, you know, just graduated from college, know-nothing piece of s--t," Winegar said. "You need to send this voicemail or tally it up to the senators or whatever gay s--t you do."

Read more: Trump allies are slamming the president and likening the mob he unleashed on the US Capitol to authoritarian countries

Following his loss in the 2020 presidential election, Trump and his allies spread countless unfounded claims of election fraud and attempted to overturn the election through lawsuits in several swing states. Over 60 cases were filed across the US, but none of the lawsuits were successful in flipping the results of a single state, nor did they find any widespread evidence of fraud.

Trump's rhetoric peaked on January 6, when he headlined a "Stop the Steal" rally outside of the US Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from lawfully certifying Biden from becoming president.

"We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn't happen," Trump said. "You don't concede when there's theft involved. Our country has had enough. We're not going to take it anymore."

Soon after, the Capitol was breached by violent rioters, which led to the deaths of five people, including a police officer. Over 230 arrests have been made since the attempted coup. The FBI is currently seeking help and information to locate other insurrectionists.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump funnelled money from donors into private business after election loss, report finds

    Campaign finance filings follow concerns among watchdogs over former president’s self-dealing while in office

  • White House Press Sec Dodges When Asked Why Hunter Biden Still Has a Stake in Chinese Investment Firm

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday punted on a question about why President Biden’s son Hunter Biden still holds an investment in a Chinese company. Asked during a press conference at the White House whether she had an update on Hunter Biden’s divestment from his ten percent stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Psaki referred a reporter to the younger Biden’s lawyers. “He has been working to unwind his investment,” Psaki said, adding, “as a private citizen, I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update.” In December, Biden assured voters that he and his family would not be involved in any business dealings that appear to conflict with the office of the president. “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with the appropriate distance from the presidency and government,” Biden said during a CNN appearance. Hunter Biden was reportedly in the process of divesting from his equity stake in BHR in late December, but as of last week, he appears to have retained his investment through his company, Skaneateles LLC. BHR, whose largest shareholder is the Chinese government-controlled Bank of China, has invested about $2.1 billion. Hunter Biden came under scrutiny last year for his lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. In leaked emails from 2014, Biden appears to try to leverage his influence with his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine, referring to the elder Biden as “my guy.” He also attracted criticism for entering into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned Hunter Biden $10 million a year “for introductions alone,” according to leaked emails. Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled to come out on April 6. The book will focus on the younger Biden’s well-documented drug abuse issues, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

  • Greene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday declared she's been "freed" after being removed from her House committee assignments, claiming continuing to serve on them would have been a waste of time. The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to remove the controversial Georgia lawmaker from her committee assignments over a string of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments and support for baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. In a press conference Friday, Greene said it was freeing to admit she "believed things that were wrong" in a speech the day before, during which she did not apologize but rather expressed regret for being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." "Going forward, I've been freed," Greene said Friday. "I do, I feel freed." Greene went on to claim that "I'd be wasting my time" by continuing to serve on House committees "because my conservative values wouldn't be heard," even though she also asserted removing her from them "stripped my voters of having representation to work for them." "I'm fine with being kicked off my committees because it'd be a waste of my time," she insisted. Greene went on to celebrate that she now has "a lot of free time on my hands," but she ended the press conference after refusing to address a question about her liking a Facebook post in 2019 calling for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesHouse investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

  • Man Who Pushed 91-Year-Old in Oakland Chinatown Assaults 2 Others Right After

    An unidentified assailant was caught on surveillance camera pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground in a recent unprovoked attack in Oakland Chinatown. The incident happened outside the Asian Resource Center at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets on Jan. 31, according to ABC7. The suspect reportedly approached two other victims shortly after the first attack, resulting in one of them losing consciousness, according to the Oakland Police Department’s statement.

  • Mike Pence starting podcast to 'share the good news of conservatism'

    Barely two weeks after leaving office, the former US vice president Mike Pence has switched his attention to “attracting new hearts and minds to the conservative cause” as the host of a podcast directed at American youth. Mr Pence will become the first Ronald Reagan presidential scholar at the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a group set up in the 1960s to promote conservative values among a generation of high school and college students and those just embarking on their working lives. Hosting a podcast will be familiar territory for Mr Pence, who was a prominent conservative radio voice in the Midwest for several years before his election to Congress in 2000. Billing himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf,” a milder version of the firebrand right-wing radio personality beloved by Donald Trump's supporters, Mr Pence hosted discussions on conservative and religious themes. “The Vice-President will certainly be focused on the conservative accomplishments of the last four years and projecting those accomplishments and lessons learned forward,” a Pence spokesperson said of the podcast, according to Politico.

  • Ex-Cruz spokesperson says this is Trump’s most damning riot tweet ahead of impeachment trial

    'It’s all there. Essentially, yep, this is what happens when you don’t re-elect me. He pushes big election lie some more and wraps mob in love. What more do we need to see here,' Amanda Carpenter said

  • Missing Soldier's Unit Suffered from Low Morale Before His Disappearance, Investigation Finds

    The findings concluded the high tempo of the unit's deployment cycle "placed remarkable stress on the soldiers in the unit."

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene tells lawmakers she regrets being 'allowed to believe things that weren't true'

    Controversial lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) acknowledged Thursday afternoon the 9/11 terrorist attacks really happened while insisting inflammatory remarks she's made "do not represent me." Greene, who has been under fire for past racist and anti-Semitic remarks and support of conspiracy theories including QAnon and the false assertion that school shootings are hoaxes, spoke on the House floor ahead of a vote to remove her from committee assignments, saying she regrets being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." The Georgia representative described at the end of 2017 becoming "very interested" in QAnon, which involves the false belief in a satanic cabal made up of prominent Democrats, but said that she later "started finding misinformation" in these online posts and then "stopped believing it." "You see, school shootings are absolutely real," Greene said, adding that "9/11 absolutely happened" and "I do not believe that it's fake." She previously questioned in 2018 if the Pentagon was actually hit by a plane on Sept. 11. Greene went on to assert that her "words of the past" don't "represent me" or "my values," even though she's under fire for comments made just within the past few years, while at the same time drawing an equivalence between QAnon and the news media. "Will we allow the media, that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies, to divide us?" she asked. Greene did not offer a direct apology during her remarks. A floor vote to remove her from her committee assignments is set to take place later on Thursday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "A lot of Americans don't trust our government...I was allowed to believe things that weren't true...and that is absolutely what I regret because if it weren't for the Facebook posts & comments that I liked in 2018, I wouldn't be standing here today." pic.twitter.com/TLfVmvbvqn — CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesHouse investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

  • Ohio police officer charged with murder over Andre Hill death

    A white Columbus, Ohio, police officer was charged with murder Wednesday in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state's attorney general said.

  • China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger

    ON BOARD THE TAIWAN COAST GUARD SHIP PP-10062, East China Sea (Reuters) - Taiwanese coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the frontline of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning in late January, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Taiwan-run Matsu Islands. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say: pressure Taiwan by tying down the island democracy's naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of Matsu residents.

  • Conservative Newsmax guest says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was chosen 'probably for his skin colour'

    New appointment is a four-star general and commanded US forces in Iraq

  • House investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

    House impeachment managers are preparing for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by figuring out just what he and his allies were up to the morning of the Capitol riot. Congressional investigators are wrapping up their case against Trump in the last few days before his Senate trial for allegedly inciting the insurrection begins Monday. Sources tell ABC News those investigators are "zeroing in on the actions of the president and his associates around the insurrection at the Capitol," specifically compiling social media posts and videos showing just what they were doing the morning of Jan. 6. Among those videos is one obtained by ABC News showing Trump's friend Roger Stone in Washington, D.C., that morning. Stone is seen outside of a hotel, taking pictures with supporters while seemingly under the watch of members of the Oath Keepers militia group. At one point, a supporter asked Stone, "So, hopefully we have this today, right?" "We shall see," Stone replied. Stone told ABC News that he had "no role whatsoever in the Jan. 6 events" and "never left the site of my hotel until leaving for Dulles Airport" later that afternoon. "I had no advance knowledge of the riot at the Capitol," and "could not even tell you the names of those who volunteered to provide security for me," he added. Stone was convicted of several felonies as a result of the Mueller investigation, but Trump commuted his sentence last summer. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesGreene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

  • 9-year-old boy begs Biden administration to stop his father's deportation to Guatemala

    "They're choosing to keep a parent and child separated that they had already separated before and traumatized," said the attorney for Fernando Ochoa's dad.

  • Judge sets bail hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse next week

    Judge Bruce Schroeder on Friday scheduled the hearing for Thursday afternoon for Kyle Rittenhouse, who's accused of shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and wounding Grosskreutz during protests in Kenosha in August. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, contends the protesters attacked him and he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors allege Rittenhouse moved out of the Antioch, Illinois, apartment he shared with his mother after he posted a $2 million cash bond in November and hasn't given the court his new address.

  • Lawmakers Send Letter to Pelosi Calling for End to Capitol Hill Fencing, National Guard Deployment

    A group of 42 lawmakers on Friday sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposing permanent military-style fencing around the U.S. Capitol and asking that National Guard members who were deployed to Washington D.C., last month be sent home. “We write with concerns about the security measures and enhanced fencing around the U.S. Capitol even though high profile events like the inauguration are over,” the group, led by Representative Ted Budd (R., N.C.) wrote. “In particular, we are concerned with recent reports that the fencing surrounding the Capitol may become permanent.” The lawmakers write that they are “willing to have an honest debate about providing Capitol Hill Police with the resources they need to be better prepared without turning the Capitol into a permanent fortress.” “To that end, we urge you to remove the barbed wire fencing surrounding the Capitol and send the National Guard troops home to their families,” the letter adds. “It’s time. It’s time for healing and it’s time for the removal of the fencing so the nation may move forward.” Last month 26,000 National Guard members were deployed to help secure the inauguration in the aftermath of the January 6 rioting at the U.S. Capitol, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the building while lawmakers met to certify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Keeping National Guard members stationed in Washington, D.C. since then has cost an estimated $480 million, with as many as 5,000 to 7,000 troops set to stay in the district until mid-March. “The Capitol is a symbol of freedom and our representative government,” Budd said in a statement to National Review. “For it to be turned into a militarized zone on a permanent basis undermines our moral authority around the world.” He adds that a growing number of bipartisan lawmakers “believe that it’s time to remove the barbed wire fencing and send our National Guard troops home to their families, instead of disrespectfully relegating them to parking garages.” A number of National Guard units have had their deployments extended involuntarily, though most of the troops will stay in Washington voluntarily. Two officials familiar with the plan told Bloomberg that the deployment would cost nearly half-a-billion dollars and said the Army could announce the figure as soon as Friday. The troops will remain in the district to protect the Capitol from what was described as “impeachment security concerns,” including the potential for demonstrations during the Senate trial which is set to begin next week, according to Politico. Guard members told the outlet they had not been informed of any specific threat, though federal authorities are concerned about the potential for continued unrest, particularly sparked by far-right militia groups. There is also concern that unrest could occur on March 4, the date some QAnon conspiracy theorists believe Trump will be inaugurated a second time. Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman last week proposed installing permanent fencing around the Capitol building: “In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol.” The group of lawmakers argue that while “some increase in security was necessary” after last month’s unrest, that there is “no valid reason to continue the same level of security measures.” “It is appalling that Communist China allows their citizens more freedom to visit historical sites like Tiananmen Square than currently exists for Americans who want to visit the Capitol in Washington, D.C.,” the letter says. Representative Jody Hice (R., Ga.) echoed this sentiment, saying security around the Capitol “must be balanced with and respectful of the fact that this is still — and always will be — the People’s House.” “We simply cannot allow the Capitol Complex to permanently become a fortress so restrictive and unwelcoming to the American public that only Members of Congress and staff are permitted on the premises,” he said in a statement to National Review. He also criticized Democrats as being “outrageously hypocritical” in being comfortable with permanent fencing and walls to protect themselves though they “strenuously object to the same sort of barriers along our southern border to protect the entire country.” “Unless there is a direct and immediate threat to the Capitol, the militarized security needs to be deescalated as quickly as possible to allow a return to normalcy,” he said.

  • Senate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

    The Senate slogged through a long series of votes late Thursday and early Friday, with the Democrats voting down most of the theoretically limitless series of amendments to their budget resolution. "The endurance run known as the 'vote-a-rama' is a time-honored tradition of the reconciliation process — the budget tool Democrats will likely use to expedite passage of [President] Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without any GOP support," Politico explains. Most of the vote-a-rama involved "Republicans forcing Democrats into tedious and uncomfortable votes on a variety of issues as Democrats inflicted maximum pain by dragging out the legislative torment," Politico reports. But some amendments did pass with bipartisan support. By a voice vote, for example, the senators approved an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) to "prohibit the increase of the federal minimum wage during a global pandemic." Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is one of the heavy lifts in Biden's proposal. "A $15 federal minimum wage would be devastating for our hardest-hit small businesses at a time they can least afford it," Ernst argued on the Senate floor. The measure's biggest proponent, Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), shrugged off the vote, noting that his plan raised the minimum wage over five years, starting after the pandemic. "We need to end the crisis of starvation wages in Iowa and around the United States," he said, adding that he "will do everything that I can" to make sure the measure "is included in this reconciliation bill." The minimum wage hike may be stymied by other factors: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is opposed, and it may run afoul of so-called Byrd Rule limits on what can be included in reconciliation bills. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said if it doesn't make it in this bill, Democrats will include it in other legislation. The Senate also approved amendments to keep America's Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, prevent undocumented immigrants from getting direct stimulus checks, and — by a 99-1 vote — restrict Biden's $1,400 checks from going to "upper-income taxpayers." That proposal, from Manchin and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), did not specify any income thresholds, and Biden's proposal already includes phasing out the checks up to $300,000-a-year households. Congress and the White House are negotiating the phase-out and cutoff points, and Biden is meeting with Democratic leaders and committee chairs Friday morning to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesHouse investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

  • QAnon Shaman pictured without horns and face paint in mugshot, as he’s moved to jail with organic food

    Jacob Anthony Chansley was transported to Virginia facility on Thursday evening

  • Man's Face Slashed After NYC Subway Argument, Police Search for Suspect

    A 61-year-old man was on his way to work on the L subway train when he got into a dispute with another man and was slashed across the face on Wednesday morning. What happened: Noel Quintana claimed the man was kicking his backpack during the commute, according to ABC7. When Quintana asked him to stop, the man attacked him and ran away when the train stopped at First Avenue and 14th Street.

  • Rural community in shock after Georgia health officials raid clinic vaccinating teachers

    Their plans to vaccinate Elbert County have been "laid to waste," a doctor from the raided medical center says.