Man with handgun seeking Gov. Tony Evers arrested in Wisconsin Capitol, returns with assault rifle

MADISON – An armed man demanded to see Gov. Tony Evers at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Wednesday afternoon and returned later with an assault rifle after posting bail, according to state officials.

Evers told reporters Thursday he was unharmed and had confidence in the state Capitol police would continue to keep him safe.

"I'm OK. To their credit, the Capitol police took control of the situation and so it's over, but yeah, it's always something, that is, things you don't want to see happen, but that's why we have good people in the police departments, in the Capitol police and the State Patrol," Evers told reporters. "They're doing their great work."

On Wednesday afternoon, a shirtless man with a leashed dog and a holstered handgun was arrested after approaching the security desk outside of Evers' office inside the state Capitol, Department of Administration spokeswoman Tatyana Warrick told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He said he would not leave until he saw Evers. Police arrested the man for openly carrying a firearm inside the Capitol building, which is a violation of state law.

The man returned to the state Capitol about 9 p.m. with an assault-style rifle after posting bail at the Dane County Jail. He demanded to see the governor again and was again taken into custody.

The Evers administration initially refused to supply information to the Journal Sentinel.

Last year, Evers appeared on a target list of a man accused of fatally shooting a retired county judge in 2022. The so-called "hit list" was found in the suspect's vehicle with names that included Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Jessie Opoien of the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Molly Beck can be reached at molly.beck@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man seeking Gov. Tony Evers arrested in Capitol, returns with rifle