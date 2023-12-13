Man with handgun taken into custody

Dec. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — An intoxicated man with a gun in his waistband was arrested over the weekend after he tried to enter the hospital to visit a family member, police confirmed.

At 5:20 a.m. Saturday, Traverse City Police Department officers were called to Munson Medical Center on a report that a 39-year-old Lake Ann man was trying to enter the building with a gun.

Munson employees saw the man at the main entrance and noticed a concealed handgun in his waistband, police said.

The man told officers that he drank two to four drinks before coming to visit a family member.

Prior to his arrival, the hospital had been on a precautionary lockdown because of an unrelated assault with a knife that had occurred in Garfield Township earlier that evening, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials said.

Munson officials said the hospital had been placed on "all clear" prior to this man showing up.

"When Munson Security was notified, they safely escorted the individual out of the building and notified law enforcement," Munson Healthcare's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Megan Brown said via email. "Law enforcement responded quickly and arrested the individual."

When police arrived, Sgt. Ryan Taylor said they smelled alcohol on the man and noticed he had a gun on him.

It is illegal in Michigan for any intoxicated person to handle a firearm, so the man was taken into custody at the Grand Traverse County Jail. The jail's Intoxilyzer machine measured his blood alcohol levels at approximately double the legal limit, Taylor said.

Brown confirmed that the man was arrested off of the property.

Lockdowns at Munson don't "happen with high frequency," Brown said, noting that some instances that would trigger heightened security measures at the hospital include: "when a violent crime has been committed against a patient or staff member and the suspect is still at large; if there is an unresolved threat within the nearby community; or if there is a direct threat on our campus."

In all cases, Brown added, they work closely with local law enforcement to resolve the situation.