Man hands cashier at Food Lion a lemon then uses gun to take money in cash register

A man stole $449 in cash from a Food Lion near Longs this weekend after pretending to buy a lemon.

According to an Horry County Police report, the man came into the Food Lion, 110 East Highway 9, 3:40 p.m. Saturday, grabbed a lemon and brought it up to the cash register. He handed the cashier the lemon and told the cashier to not make any sudden movements and to place money from the cash register into the bag.

He then lifted up his shirt, showing a gun. He took the money and left the store.

Horry County Police have not identified or arrested the man. Police reviewed video footage to see the man leaving in a vehicle after exiting the store.