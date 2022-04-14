Man hands over drugs to UCF police during traffic stop and speeds off, leaving ID with officers

Adam Poulisse
A man is facing multiple charges after handing over several drugs during a traffic stop on the University of Central Florida campus, then sped off.

It happened Tuesday night when officers met with a driver stopped at a green light and found cash and drugs, UCF police said.

The driver handed over his ID, as well as 20 MDMA pills, 26 grams of crack cocaine, 36 oxycodone pills, 11 Adderall pills, 1 gram of crystal meth and 4 grams of cocaine.

The MDMA and cocaine later tested presumptive positive for fentanyl, UCF police said.

The driver sped off after handing over the bag of drugs, leaving his license with police. Multiple charges are pending against the driver.

The suspect has no affiliation with UCF, campus police said.

