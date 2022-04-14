Man hands over drugs to UCF police during traffic stop and speeds off, leaving ID with officers

A man is facing multiple charges after handing over several drugs during a traffic stop on the University of Central Florida campus, then sped off.

It happened Tuesday night when officers met with a driver stopped at a green light and found cash and drugs, UCF police said.

The driver handed over his ID, as well as 20 MDMA pills, 26 grams of crack cocaine, 36 oxycodone pills, 11 Adderall pills, 1 gram of crystal meth and 4 grams of cocaine.

READ: Teen among 2 shot, killed at Sanford apartment complex

Last night, officers met a driver stopped at a green light & observed cash & drugs. He handed over his ID & 20 MDMA pills, 26g of crack cocaine, 36 Oxycodone pills, 11 Adderall pills, 1g of crystal meth & 4g of cocaine. The MDMA & cocaine tested presumptive positive for fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/58YnztkZgC — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) April 13, 2022

READ: Dozens of gang members under arrest in Polk County, deputies hunting for gang leader

The MDMA and cocaine later tested presumptive positive for fentanyl, UCF police said.

The driver sped off after handing over the bag of drugs, leaving his license with police. Multiple charges are pending against the driver.

READ: Winter Garden community reeling from back-to-back house fire, shooting

The suspect has no affiliation with UCF, campus police said.

The man sped off after handing over the bag of drugs, but he left police with his license. Multiple charges are pending. The individual has no affiliation with UCF.



Proud of our main campus delta squad officers for getting these drugs off the streets! pic.twitter.com/i1W8VTeIJO — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) April 13, 2022

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.