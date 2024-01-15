Man hangs self in Grand Central Station NYC subway tunnel

A man hanged himself inside a subway tunnel at Grand Central Station early Monday, police said.

The man, whose age and name are not yet clear, was found about 5:15 a.m. by a transit worker about 100 feet into the tunnel.

Gruesome video posted on X shows the man, clad in a gray hoodie and dark-colored jacket, hanging not far from the ground in what appears to be a recess in the tunnel. NYPD cops are seen preparing to remove him and place him in a white body bag.

Police said it appears the man hanged himself from a wire.