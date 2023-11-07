Man ‘harassing’ people at massage parlor is shot to death, Texas officials say

A man was “harassing” people at a Texas massage parlor when he was shot and killed, according to investigators.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting in north Houston at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, and arrived to find a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. Ben Katrib said at a news briefing near the scene.

Katrib said someone was inside the parlor, trying to repair the air conditioner, when another man entered.

That man began “harassing persons at the location,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X, formerly Twitter.

The man fixing the air conditioner told him to leave, which led to a confrontation between the two men, Katrib said. He started threatening the man doing repairs, who then pulled out a handgun and told him again to leave, according to Katrib.

Instead of leaving, he became more aggressive and charged at the other man, who opened fire, killing him, Katrib said.

The man remained at the scene and has been cooperative, according to investigators.

No charges have been brought against the man, but that could change depending on the findings of the investigation, Katrib said.

