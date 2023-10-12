Man in hardware shoplifting spree sought, Madera PD says

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in a shoplifting spree.

According to a City of Madera Police Department social media post, the man was seen walking out of a local hardware store with a portable generator worth over $1,500.

Officers are asking anyone with any information regarding this case or anyone who might recognize the suspect to contact them at (559) 675-4220.

