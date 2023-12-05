Man having a ‘really bad week’ buys 2 lottery tickets. One wins the Missouri jackpot

If there’s one way to turn around your week, it’s becoming a jackpot lottery winner.

A Missouri Lottery player knows firsthand as he came away with the top prize in the Crossword Xtreme scratch-off game. The man, who was unidentified in a Monday, Dec. 4, news release, picked up two of the $3 tickets at a convenience store in Sikeston.

“I was traveling for work and had a really bad week,” he told lottery officials. “I picked up a couple of tickets and took them back to the hotel to scratch.”

He could tell he won something, but he was unable to tell how much because letters had rubbed off when he had the ticket in his pocket.

“I said, ‘Well, there’s at least four words here.’ I took it in to a store to scan it, and it ended up being $50,000!” he told lottery officials.

The $50,000 prize is one of 11 offered in the Crossword Xtreme game that launched in June. There are currently eight unclaimed jackpot prizes as of Tuesday.

He said he plans on using the winnings to invest in new tools.

Sikeston is in southeast Missouri about 145 miles southeast of St. Louis.

