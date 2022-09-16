Man from Hawaii pleads not guilty to child pornography, cyberstalking charges

Sep. 16—A 31-year-old year old Hawaii man has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of stalking teenagers online and distributing child pornography.

Gerardo Javier Montes entered his not guilty plea in District Court in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday. On July 27 he was indicted on one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of attempted production of child pornography and one count of cyberstalking.

Montes was arrested in Hawaii on July 29 and arrived in St. Louis Tuesday before appearing in court.

An indictment alleged that Montes distributed child pornography online on Dec. 8. Also, between Dec. 6 and Jan. 15, he allegedly tried to persuade a 14-year-old girl from Missouri to send him nude photos of herself by threatening to post nude photos of her that he already had, which he did.

He also allegedly targeted a 17-year-old girl in Oklahoma, a 16-year-old girl in Texas, a 13-year-old girl in Hawaii, a 26-year-old girl in California and other, still-unidentified minors.

Montes allegedly found some of his targets online, in chat rooms or messaging boards discussing suicide or depression and pretended to be a girl to get other girls to send him child sex abuse material, according to a pre-trial detention motion.