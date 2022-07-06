Man headed into busy Brooklyn subway station slashed during unprovoked attack

A man entering a busy downtown Brooklyn subway station Tuesday inadvertently bumped into a stranger who responded with an unhinged slashing attack on the stunned straphanger, police said.

The 55-year-old victim was repeatedly knifed after the innocent collision at the Jay St. MetroTech station around 6:10 p.m. — cut once on the cheek and twice on the back, cops said.

Medics took the wounded victim Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was expected to recover.

The slasher ran from the station and remained on the loose Tuesday night. He was described as a Black man in his 40s wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

As of last week, major crimes reported in the transit system are up 52% compared with the same period last year, NYPD data shows.