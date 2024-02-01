Man headed to trial in Lexington Avenue double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seated at a table in her east Bakersfield home, a woman heard a gunshot and looked outside.

From her vantage point, she saw an arm extended from the doorway of an apartment across the street, a pistol in its hand. Soon after, authorities arrived and found Cesar Antillon Munoz, 50, fatally wounded outside the apartment, and Elidia Solis Mejia, 45 dead inside.

No one else was in the apartment.

The neighbor was unable to see who held the gun, an investigator said, but other law enforcement officers testified the evidence points to Javier Andrade-Mejia.

At the conclusion of Andrade-Mejia’s preliminary hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Judge Brian M. McNamara found there was sufficient evidence to order him to stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder. Andrade-Mejia faces life in prison if convicted.

The 37-year-old Andrade-Mejia, who shares a child with Solis Mejia’s daughter, had weeks earlier filed a report with the sheriff’s office alleging Munoz had molested the child, giving him a motive, according to court documents and testimony.

Bu the most incriminating piece of evidence was a gun investigators say was found in Andrade-Mejia’s apartment, where he lived alone. A criminalist with the Kern Regional Crime Lab testified she test-fired the weapon and determined microscopic markings left on the test-fired rounds matched those located on two bullet casings found at the crime scene.

“In my opinion, those two cartridge casings were fired from the submitted firearm,” Apryl Brown said.

The case is being prosecuted by Stephanie Taconi. Deputy Public Defender Autumn Paine represents Andrade-Mejia.

Munoz and Solis Mejia were found dead March 18 at an apartment on Lexington Avenue, south of Niles Street and east of Sterling Road. Both died from gunshot wounds.

Solis Mejia’s daughter told investigators about Andrade-Mejia’s allegation against Munoz, Senior Deputy Branden Routh said. She said she didn’t know of anyone else who had a problem with the couple, Routh testified.

A search warrant executed at Andrade-Mejia’s apartment turned up a loaded “ghost gun” — a firearm with no serial number — underneath a couch cushion, said Detective Robert Batcher. He said the gun was operable and a bag of ammunition was found in the apartment.

Sgt. Dizander Guerrero testified Solis Mejia’s daughter told him there had been unreported incidents of spousal abuse involving Andrade-Mejia. She also said Andrad-Mejia told her he would harm Munoz if the molestation allegation was true, Guerrero said.

Andrade-Mejia is due back in court Feb. 13. A trial date is expected to be set at that hearing.

